Man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Lyon County

Richard Campbell
Richard Campbell(The Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:22 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on drug and firearm charges, as well as for outstanding warrants.

They say on Nov. 27 around 8:50 p.m., 55-year-old Richard Campbell was stopped by deputies for traffic violations. During the stop, he provided a fake name to the deputy.

A patrol K9 was alerted to the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle before Campbell fled on foot. He was then caught several blocks away.

A search of the vehicle revealed one pound of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and a large amount of money. Campbell is a previously convicted felon.

Campbell was arrested on Nov. 27
Campbell was arrested on Nov. 27(The Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

He was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on the following charges:

  • 5 outstanding warrants for his arrest
  • Trafficking a controlled substance
  • Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
  • Resisting a peace officer
  • Giving false identification to avoid prosecution

His bail is set at $178,114.

