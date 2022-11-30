Man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on drug and firearm charges, as well as for outstanding warrants.
They say on Nov. 27 around 8:50 p.m., 55-year-old Richard Campbell was stopped by deputies for traffic violations. During the stop, he provided a fake name to the deputy.
A patrol K9 was alerted to the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle before Campbell fled on foot. He was then caught several blocks away.
A search of the vehicle revealed one pound of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and a large amount of money. Campbell is a previously convicted felon.
He was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on the following charges:
- 5 outstanding warrants for his arrest
- Trafficking a controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
- Resisting a peace officer
- Giving false identification to avoid prosecution
His bail is set at $178,114.
