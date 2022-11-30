Man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on drug and firearm charges, as well as for outstanding warrants.

They say on Nov. 27 around 8:50 p.m., 55-year-old Richard Campbell was stopped by deputies for traffic violations. During the stop, he provided a fake name to the deputy.

A patrol K9 was alerted to the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle before Campbell fled on foot. He was then caught several blocks away.

A search of the vehicle revealed one pound of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and a large amount of money. Campbell is a previously convicted felon.

Campbell was arrested on Nov. 27 (The Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

He was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on the following charges:

5 outstanding warrants for his arrest

Trafficking a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Resisting a peace officer

Giving false identification to avoid prosecution

His bail is set at $178,114.

