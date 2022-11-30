Ken Wilson names Angus McClure Wolf Pack offensive line coach; Nady out

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Angus McClure returns to Nevada Football, as head coach Ken Wilson announced McClure as the program’s offensive line coach.

McClure had two previous stints on the Wolf Pack staff, serving as tight ends coach in 1996 before a two-year stint as offensive line coach and assistant head coach from 2018-19.

“We are thrilled to have Angus return to Nevada and join the staff,” Wilson said. “The McClure family has deep roots in this area, this university, and this program. Angus has a history of developing young players into great Division I offensive linemen, and his knowledge and experience will help take our offensive line and program to the next level.”

Wilson, then the team’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, and McClure were on the 1996 staff which led Nevada to a 9-3 record, a Big West title and a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Ball State.

“I am really excited to be back with the Pack. Nevada is an outstanding university and has a proud football tradition. Northern Nevada is an area where we have many incredible connections and kept our home hoping to return some day,” McClure said. “It is a thrill to reunite with Coach Wilson, I have always enjoyed competing with and against him during our time at Nevada and the Pac-12. It is special to return to the program where my son Hamish played and graduated. We have many Wolf Pack alumni in our family. Nevada has become a McClure family tradition, and we couldn’t be happier to be home.”

McClure helped Nevada to winning seasons and bowl games in each of his two seasons with the Pack in his most recent stint, including a victory in the 2018 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Under McClure’s tutelage, two Nevada linemen, Sean Krepsz and Jake Nelson, earned All-Mountain West recognition.

Led by the performances of the all-conference duo, and McClure’s guidance, the 2018 Nevada offensive line allowed just 1.31 sacks per game, a figure that ranked 18th in the nation.

Coaching the Nevada tight ends in 1996, McClure’s group accounted for a school-record 13 touchdowns as the Pack offense led the nation in total offense (527.3 yards per game) topping the Big West in both rushing and passing.

McClure spent the past three seasons (2020-22) at California, coaching the Golden Bear offensive line. Under his guidance, Golden Bear offensive linemen earned five All-Pac-12 honors from 2020-21.

McClure spent 11 seasons (1997-2007) under four head coaches at UCLA, where he started as the team’s tight ends coach, and also served as the special teams coordinator and offensive line coach over five campaigns before coaching the defensive line for six. McClure also led the recruiting efforts which resulted in Bruin classes being ranked among the nation’s top 20 during 10 of his 11 seasons.

McClure coached and recruited three first-round NFL Draft picks during his tenure in Westwood in Kenny Clark, Datone Jones and Takkarist McKinley, in addition to tutoring a number of other NFL players, including Jeff Baca, Jake Brendel, Nate Chandler, Kai Forbath, Cory Harkey, Mike Harris, Jeff Locke, Cassius Marsh, Kevin McDermott, Owa Odighizuwa, Logan Paulsen, Matthew Slater and Christian Yount.

Prior to his tenure at UCLA, McClure spent one season as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Buffalo in 2006. Running back James Starks was named an honorable mention Freshman All-American by The Sporting News and selected by Green Bay in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, while offensive lineman Jamey Richard was taken by Indianapolis in the seventh round of the draft in 2008.

McClure spent the 2004 and 2005 seasons at Nebraska working with the squad’s offensive tackles and special teams. The Cornhuskers defeated Michigan in the 2005 Alamo Bowl and McClure tutored a number of NFL-bound players including Sam Koch, Lydon Murtha, Chris Patrick and Matt Slauson.

Prior to his stint at Nebraska, McClure was an assistant head coach and offensive line coach for seven seasons at his alma mater Sacramento State (1997-2003), where he played a major role in record-breaking offenses that earned four Big Sky rushing titles (1998, 1999, 2000, 2002). During his tenure, the Hornets set 52 NCAA Division I-AA, Big Sky Conference, or school records. He coached 20 All-Big Sky conference honorees and had six of his student-athletes sign NFL contracts. A total of five Sacramento State players earned All-American honors and four were chosen to participate in college all-star games while he was with the Hornets.

McClure began his coaching career at McClatchy High School in Sacramento as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator from 1992-95 while also coaching the offensive line and tight ends.

In addition to his full-time coaching duties, McClure has served as a guest coach in several NFL training camps with Buffalo (2006, ‘07), Dallas (2013), San Diego (1997, 2011, ‘12), San Francisco (1996, ‘97, ‘98, ‘99, 2000, ‘02) and Seattle (1998).

McClure played football at Sacramento State from 1987-91 before graduating from the school with a bachelor’s of arts degree in Liberal Studies in 1995. He was on the 1988 Hornet team that advanced to the NCAA Division II championship semifinals with the offense averaging 486.0 yards per game.

McClure was a four-sport letterwinner at San Rafael High School in football, basketball, baseball and boxing, as well as a team captain, and never had a losing season in any sport.

McClure and his wife, Erin, have two sons, Hamish and Malcolm. Hamish played quarterback at Nevada from 2019-21.

