Get one-of-a-kind Christmas presents at the Magic of Santa Craft Faire in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The whole community is invited to the annual Magic of Santa Craft Faire at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center this weekend.

Organizers, Dan and Paula Clements from Tanner’s Marketplace, stopped by Morning Break to tell us all about the event’s 43rd year.

There will be more than 80 crafters selling their wares this weekend. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local small family owned businesses and find beautiful hand made items from tole painted snowmen and beautiful doll clothes to fine wood work. Still looking for the perfect Christmas present for someone special? You may just find it at the Magic of Santa Craft Faire!

Dates:

Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tickets:

$5.00 Adults

$4.00 Seniors & Students

Children under 16 are free

Ticket purchases are good for both days

Free admission between 4-5 p.m. on Saturday and 2-3 p.m. on Sunday

Donate a can of food or new socks for charity and get a $1.00 off the admission price.

Free parking is available at the event. Just tell the attendant you are going to the Magic of Santa Craft Faire.

Reno-Sparks Convention Center is located at 590 S. Virginia St., Reno. Signs inside the center will point you in the right direction for Rooms A1-A64.

To learn more, click here.

