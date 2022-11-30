Festival of Winter Lights returns to South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The second annual Festival of Winter Lights will be returning to South Lake Tahoe next weekend.

The outdoor market style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will be treated to free holiday festivities, including Borges Winter Carriage Rides, Holiday at the Museum, kid’s activities with the Tahoe Art League, photos with the Christmas Fire Engine, Trail of Lights, and visits to Santa’s House.

Local vendors selling hot beverages and food will also be there, and further entertainment will be provided by the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Choir, Tahoe Shining Star Dancers, and Live Music by Wesley Orsolic.

You are also encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to support Toys for Tots. Parking is available at the City Recreation Complex or the Boys and Girls Club.

