Biden administration awards $11.6 million for internet on tribal lands

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Biden administration is awarding more than $11.6 million for high-speed internet access on tribal lands in Nevada.

The funds come from the Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and will expand high speed internet infrastructure deployment projects for the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe, Walker River Paiute Tribe, and Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe. More than 800 homes will be given high-speed internet connectivity.

A full breakdown of the funding was released by the administration:

The Duckwater Shoshone Tribe will be getting $3.4 million

The Walker River Paiute Tribe will be getting $6.4 million

The Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe will be getting $1.6 million

“The Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe is thrilled to be receiving a Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program Award,” said Catherine Williams-Tuni, Chairwoman of the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe. “This award will provide the necessary resources and infrastructure for our Tribal Citizens to engage in remote education, telemedicine, and allow our community to thrive in the evolving digital economy.”

The awards are part of nine new grants totaling $73 million to tribal entities.

