39 North Pole Village returns this week

By Denise Wong
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help make a holiday event come alive again this season.  39 North Downtown is looking for volunteers to help with 39 North Pole Village. The family friendly holiday light festival will take place Dec. 1 - 3 at Victorian Square Plaza. Volunteers are needed as early as Nov. 30 to help set up. You can help put together the artificial Christmas trees, place garland, and more.

To volunteer, contact 39 North Downtown Board Member Angela Handler at angela@39northdowntown.com or (775) 690-2581.  

She visited KOLO 8 to talk about the volunteer opportunities what event attendees can expect at the event this year.

