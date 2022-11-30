2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison

No other inmates or staff were injured
Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez,
Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez,(California Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:48 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The deaths of two inmates at High Desert State Prison is under investigation after they were fatally shot by two correctional officers while stabbing another inmate.

Just before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Frank Nanez and Raul Cuen attacked Anthony Aguilera with manufactured weapons. Staff responded by first issuing verbal orders before firing a warning shot when those orders were ignored. They then deployed chemical agents before shooting the pair.

No other inmates or staff were injured. The staff members who fired the shots are currently on leave, per Corrections policy.

Aguilera was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. He is still hospitalized under serious condition. Cuen and Nanez were both declared dead just before noon after life saving measures were attempted.

Cuen had been serving a life sentence for first degree murder. Nanez was serving seven years to life without the possibility of parole for first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Aguilera has been serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole since 2007 for attempted first and second-degree murder.

