Volunteers sought to stop “Porch Pirates”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Each year around the holidays there are local or national pictures which show a certain crime being committed.

A would-be porch pirate making his way to a neighborhood home where a package from Amazon, United Post Office, UPS, or other delivery service has left a package on a porch. The person quickly takes the box and leaves.

It’s estimated a resident has lost approximately $157.00 dollars by the time they report the crime.

A crime which isn’t always easy to solve.

“Sometimes the cameras are not of high quality, and you can’t see a license plate,” says Bryan Samudio with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

For the last couple of years, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has asked for volunteers to be part of their Porch Pirate Crack Down.

Those living in the un-incorporated areas are asked to sign up. While the Sheriff’s Office won’t give us specifics, volunteers don’t have to have a ring or other type of camera at the front door to get pictures of the pirate. And volunteers don’t necessarily have to be an avid on-line shopper to participate.

Nationwide Americans have lost more than 5 billion dollars over a twelve-month period thanks to porch pirates. The merchandise they take may go home with them or the material may turn up on eBay or even a swap meet all at no cost to the seller--the porch pirate.

“A crime that we would like to try and limit and really, really knock down the numbers,” says Samudio.

So far, 75 Washoe County Residents have offered to help out.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says there is no age requirement to volunteer. Participants don’t have to work from home. Or stay at home all day to participate--just a desire to help solve a crime this holiday season.

