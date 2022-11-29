Twitter no longer enforcing COVID-19 misinformation policy

The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.
The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.(CNN, Twitter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Be extra cautious while looking for health information on Twitter.

The company announced that it has dropped its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Shortly after the virus was spreading across the U.S. in 2020, Twitter put into effect a set of rules that focused on combatting “harmful misinformation” about coronavirus-related issues.

Over the past 2 1/2 years, Twitter says thousands of accounts were suspended for breaking those parameters.

This change in policy was low key. The announcement was made in a note on Twitter’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Ikaikaalapai Vegas
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
Police investigate the scene of an incident involving a train in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 24, 2022.
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
The scene of an overdose incident involving three people on Sawyer Way in Sparks.
Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks

Latest News

More than 150 sea turtles are undergoing treatment at a Boston aquarium after becoming stranded...
More than 150 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
A vigil in Chesapeake, Virginia, honors the memory of shooting victims who died last week at a...
Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50 million suit
More than 150 sea turtles are undergoing treatment at a Boston aquarium after becoming stranded...
More than 150 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued
FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66