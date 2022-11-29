Tuesday Web Weather

Tuesday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:41 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a break in the weather, with a much warmer afternoon by Wednesday. Two storms are lining up later in the week. The first system will move in Wednesday night and exit early Friday morning. This storm will bring heavy Sierra snow at times and valleys could see rain change to snow before ending. Another storm looks colder for the weekend, with snow possible at all elevations. Stay tuned! -Jeff

