SPCA of Northern Nevada one of many non-profits fundraising on Giving Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While many are shopping online and looking for the best Cyber Monday deals, some are looking forward to the day after.

“Tomorrow is the most important day of the holiday giving season and that is Giving Tuesday,” said Jill Dobbs, the SPCA of Northern Nevada’s Executive Director.

It’s a global day of giving that encourages people to support local non-profits like the SPCA.

“We’re already up to about $44,000 dollars so far getting us pretty close to our $52,500 dollar match goal,” said Laura VanAntwerp, a spokesperson for the SPCA.

VanAntwerp says the SPCA is lucky to have several generous donors who will match every dollar given through tomorrow night.

“That means if they donate five dollars, that’s actually 10 dollars going twice as far to help pets in their own community,” she said.

Donations go right back into the SPCA and support several low-cost medical programs.

“Affordable veterinary services, such as affordable vaccine clinics, affordable spay/neuter clinics,” said Dobbs.

But the bulk of their work is done in rural Nevada, rescuing animals from under-funded shelters in hard to reach communities.

“Our amazing transport team goes out and rescues them from over-crowded and under-resourced shelters all across northern Nevada,” said VanAntwerp.

“We bring them back here to Reno and give them the care that they need.”

The SPCA says this is the biggest fundraising quarter of the year and these donations will carry them into 2023.

“We need this money to continue these programs into 2023,” Dobbs said.

You can donate to the SPCA through their website.

Many other local non-profits are also raising funds tomorrow. You can find more links below.

