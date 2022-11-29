Sparks Police arrest man after pursuit ends in crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A pursuit in Sparks Monday night ended when the suspect crashed. Police say officers tried to stop a stolen Honda CRV near the Dotty’s on Oddie Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. The drive took off, hitting another vehicle at 9th Street an Silverada Boulevard. The Honda then hit a parked vehicle and rolled over.

Miguel Vargas-Cortez, 28, was a treated at the scene and arrested. He faces multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, eluding police, and drug possession.

