Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view

“George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property.

Located on State Route 28 not far from Sand Harbor, the lodge was designed by Frederick Delongchamps, one of Nevada’s most prolific architects. And when you take a look around the property, you can see why it still regularly attracts tourists.

“We have drones, kayakers, and so many people,” said Piramoon. “But its lovely because so many appreciate it.”

Just dropping in off the lake is not allowed, as the lodge is private property. Property, that doesn’t exist only above ground – as there are a number of underground tunnels on the property.

If you visit the lodge, the tunnels will undoubtably be one of the most memorable parts, leading from the main lodge to the boat house, home to the Thunderbird Yacht.

Now perhaps best known for the high school that bears his name, Whittell initially came to Lake Tahoe as a businessman.

“He came up here to build casinos and other business,” Piramoon explained. “But he fell in love and became the accidental preservationist.”

It was in large part due to him, that so much of the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe still looks at scenic as it does, which is a contrast to the much more heavily developed California side.

“He preserved this east shore of Lake Tahoe, 20 miles of it.” Piramoon stressed.

If you want to visit the lodge you can either book a tour online or meet in Incline Village several times per week.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.