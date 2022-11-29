Reno Town Mall hazmat scare

A Mall security guard reports a homeless person threw a white powdery substance on the security...
By Noah Bond
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:57 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to the Reno Town Mall with 17 personnel Monday, Nov. 28 after 6:00 p.m. on reports of a white powdery substance.

A security guard reports a homeless person threw the white powder on the security desk, according to Reno Battalion Chief, Roger Mooney.

A Hazmat team evaluated the substance and found it did not contain hazardous material.

The guard appears to be unaffected by the substance.

The Mall was not open at the time of the incident and investigators are still unsure what the white substance could be.

Reno police are looking for the homeless person who threw the substance on the security guard.

