Remembering Judge Brent Adams

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Brent Adams was one of those people who could have chosen any one of a number of career paths.

He had a brief, but noted stop in journalism, as a reporter for his hometown Las Vegas Review Journal, and in politics, serving a couple of years as state chairman of the Democratic Party. I know he once privately kicked the tires on a possible run for congress, but his needle always pointed to law.

In high school he won the state debate championship and he was named chief justice of the school supreme court.

Decades later after successful careers as a federal public defender and in private practice, he was wearing judicial robes, presiding over a Washoe District courtroom, appointed by Governor Bob Miller in 1989.

He was reelected four times, retiring in 2014, after 25 years on the bench. n that time he presided over trials, jury and non-jury, criminal and civil and championed the causes of transparency in court records,access to the ballot box and limits on political fundraising by unopposed judges.

A personal note here: once in a different life as news director at another station I was searching for an opponent on a weekly point-counterpoint feature with then State, later National, Republican Chairman Frank Farenkopf. I found Brent Adams. I know Frank would agree it was an even match. He was a worthy opponent.

I also saw his work in the courtroom up close, twice serving on juries in his court. He was, as someone once said, a model judge, firm, but fair, a communicator on the bench.

Judge Brent Adams died Nov. 2, the public announcement delayed by the request of his family. Judge Adams was 74.

