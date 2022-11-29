Regional Sex Offender unit arrests man in Sparks

Jovani Galindo-Hernandez
Jovani Galindo-Hernandez(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:42 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested on two felony charges in Sparks.

Jovani Galindo-Hernandez was arrested on one charge of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and three counts sexual assault, also a felony.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was granted a warrant for the arrest of Hernandez on Nov. 14 and contacted the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit for assistance finding him two days later.

He was arrested on Nov. 21 near the 600 block of Spice Island Drive in Sparks.

