Parade of Lights to close roads in Douglas County

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff's Office(DCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:20 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a series of road closures for the Parade of Lights happening on Dec. 3.

The roads will close at 4:30, with the parade set to begin at 5:00 p.m.

Parade floats will begin to roll from Heritage Park onto Main Street from Eddy Street and will head north through town, make a left on Esmeralda, and make their way to the end at Minden Town Park.

Please remember that Main Street will be closed to traffic from Waterloo to 6th from around 4:30 pm until approximately 7:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Ikaikaalapai Vegas
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
Police investigate the scene of an incident involving a train in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 24, 2022.
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
The scene of an overdose incident involving three people on Sawyer Way in Sparks.
Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks

Latest News

Eddy House looking to raise 11K on Giving Tuesday
Eddy House asks for donations.
Eddy House accepting donations for Giving Tuesday
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Miguel Vargas-Cortez
Sparks Police arrest man after pursuit ends in crash