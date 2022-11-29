Parade of Lights to close roads in Douglas County

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a series of road closures for the Parade of Lights happening on Dec. 3.

The roads will close at 4:30, with the parade set to begin at 5:00 p.m.

Parade floats will begin to roll from Heritage Park onto Main Street from Eddy Street and will head north through town, make a left on Esmeralda, and make their way to the end at Minden Town Park.

Please remember that Main Street will be closed to traffic from Waterloo to 6th from around 4:30 pm until approximately 7:00 pm.

