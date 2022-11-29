Pack Provisions seeking donations for UNR students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno is seeking donations for student food insecurity as part of Giving Tuesday.

From now through the end of the year, the University and Pack Provisions are asking for community assistance to raise $25,000 to support students in need. Pack Provisions is a service that offers perishable and nonperishable foods, grocery funds, school supplies, hygiene items and more to University community members. During the 2021-2022 academic year, the pantry accommodated more than 4,500 visits and gave out more than 23,000 pounds of food to students.

The university says donations in any amount can help a struggling student thrive physically, mentally and academically.

“Supporting students to help meet their basic needs is pertinent in their success, ensuring they remain focused on finishing their degrees without the worry of where their next meal will come from,” says Sophie Morton, student director of Pack Provisions.

Pack Provisions exists through the support of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Catholic Charities, Desert Farming Initiative and donors. To donate to the Pack Provisions 2022 year-end goal and for more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.