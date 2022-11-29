Open for Business: Clear Facial Bar and Plumb + Pine to host Wellness Soirée for new and continuing customers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If it’s been awhile since you’ve gotten a facial, if you never gotten a facial, if you want to treat someone special to a facial, if you’ve developed some kind of skin issues you want looked at by a professional, if you want to save money on great products and services, if you want to support local businesses... if you are any of these people then Wednesday’s Wellness Soirée is for you!

KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko stopped by Clear Facial Bar (538 W Plumb Lane Suite E) in Reno to talk to owner, Jen Jeffers, about their upcoming event on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The event is from 4-7 p.m. at Clear Facial Bar and Plumb + Pine (538 W Plumb Lane Suite B), both owned by Jeffers, located right next door to each other. This is their Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Holiday Party, Customer Appreciation event all rolled into one big event with lots of giveaways, raffle opportunities, product and services discounts and a chance to meet their licensed estheticians about all your skincare needs and concerns.

Clear Facial Bar is Reno’s only 30-minute express facial bar where Plumb + Pine is your more high-end luxury skincare experience.

Katey Roshetko also filmed her experience getting a super hydrating and anti-aging facial using products from the local skincare company, Sorella Apothecary. True to their word, the facial took 30 minutes and didn’t leave the skin irritated, red or blotchy. While it’s not recommend you put on make up for about 12 hours after a facial, the skin is clear and healthy looking enough to be seen in the grocery store or at work!

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.