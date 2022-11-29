Man sentenced for 2021 murder near downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ladonn Lee has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing 29-year-old Taylor Dickins.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 6, 2021, Reno Police responded to a report of a person found dead in a running vehicle in the area of Commercial Row and West Street.

After reviewing surveillance footage and analyzing cell phone data, detectives identified Lee, 30, as the suspect who killed Dickins during a drug transaction. Lee was later located in Salt Lake City and was extradited to Washoe County.

He was found guilty of murder in September. Lee was also sentenced to an additional term of 8 to 20 years for a deadly weapon enhancement in the murder case and an additional term of 28 to 72 months in prison for a felony Battery by a Prisoner on an Officer.

