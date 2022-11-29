Eddy House accepting donations for Giving Tuesday

Eddy House is hoping to raise $11,000 for homeless youth in our area.
By John Macaluso
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:30 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Giving Tuesday and there are several charities in Northern Nevada you can donate to.

One of them is Eddy House. Their mission is to help 18 to 24 year olds who are homeless or at risk. The nonprofit is marking its 11th anniversary this year, so they’re looking to raise 11-thousand dollars.

“This year at Eddy House, we’re going to serve nearly 400 homeless youth just in our community,” said Trevor Macaluso, CEO at Eddy House. “That represents roughly a 10% increase over previous years. On top of that, our clients are actually staying with us longer. They’re actually receiving services longer, which is a result of, unfortunately, high inflation and no affordable housing in our community. That’s why raising that $11,000 is so important.”

They have an emergency shelter and a drop in center, where people can get food take a shower, and more. Over the last year, Eddy House has seen a large increase in clients. These donations will help them manage those increased numbers.

“It’s increased laundry for us to provide beds, it’s more meals we have to serve,” said Macaluso. “It’s more people taking showers. It just raises the overall costs of our programs, because we’re serving more people. So that’s why we have that goal this year.”

November is also National Youth Awareness Month for Homelessness and Eddy House is excited they can cap off the month with Giving Tuesday...

You can donate here and find more information about other nonprofits you can donate to here.

