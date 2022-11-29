KOLO Cooks: Tips for making your own delicious sushi using Sierra Gold Seafood

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:57 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most of us don’t trust ourselves to make delicious sushi at home. Leave it to the professionals! But if you’re interested in trying, even if you end up ordering pizza afterwards, this is a great segment to show you how.

Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin, Brandon Crowell, owner of Sierra Gold Seafood Market and Chef Khoun Chanthalasin from Sushi Sake (located inside the El Dorado Casino) stopped by Morning Break to share some best practices for making your own sushi. Big thank you to Sierra Gold Seafood Market (1335 Greg St #105, Sparks) for donating the salmon and tune used for this segment.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

