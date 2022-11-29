K. Donavan designers share tips on decorating your home for holiday hosting

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:03 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Not all of us are professionals when it comes to designing beautiful homes for the holidays.

Fortunately, Creative Director Natalya Novick and Lead Stager & Designer Kyle Robertson from K. Donavan Designs stopped by Morning Break to help us out!

Not only are the ways we can transform our homes beautifully for the holidays using the latest holiday colors and design elements, there are also tips and tricks to rearranging one’s home when it comes time to host your Christmas get together.

K. Donavan is a luxury home staging company in the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe region. They do consultations, staging and designing all year round.

To learn more, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

