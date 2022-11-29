Firecreek Crossing submits plans for new resort casino experience

A conceptual image of Firecreek Crossing
A conceptual image of Firecreek Crossing(Elevation Entertainment)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New plans for casino resort experience have been submitted to the City of Reno for consideration.

Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino is looking to expand accommodations and lodging options for tourists and business travel. Entertainment and gaming options will also be added.

“When thinking about where to launch our next project, Reno was an obvious choice,” says Ryan Stone, CEO/Owner of Elevation Entertainment. “Reno is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, so bringing a new entertainment destination with its already-recognized gaming industry and ideal location for building, we see this new and exciting project as appealing to the entire marketplace.”

Elevation will combine 20 acres of land located directly across from the convention center with an adjoining entrance to the Firecreek Shopping Center. Current project plans include:

  • 201 hotel guest rooms and suites
  • 62,500 square-foot gaming floor
  • 1,250 slot machines
  • 40+ table games (including poker)
  • Sports book

“A gaming license is a privilege and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Masis Kevorkian, President/Owner at Elevation Entertainment. “We will strive to be true community partners and amplify what makes Reno-Tahoe a global destination for both leisure and businesses.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Ikaikaalapai Vegas
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
Police investigate the scene of an incident involving a train in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 24, 2022.
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
The scene of an overdose incident involving three people on Sawyer Way in Sparks.
Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks

Latest News

Operation Stocking Stuffer
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects children’s gift stockings for Operation Stocking Stuffer
K Donavan
K. Donavan designers share tips on decorating your home for holiday hosting
Clear Facial Bar
Open for Business: Clear Facial Bar and Plumb + Pine to host Wellness Soirée for new and continuing customers
KOLO Cooks: Sushi
KOLO Cooks: Tips for making your own delicious sushi using Sierra Gold Seafood