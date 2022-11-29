Firecreek Crossing submits plans for new resort casino experience

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New plans for casino resort experience have been submitted to the City of Reno for consideration.

Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino is looking to expand accommodations and lodging options for tourists and business travel. Entertainment and gaming options will also be added.

“When thinking about where to launch our next project, Reno was an obvious choice,” says Ryan Stone, CEO/Owner of Elevation Entertainment. “Reno is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, so bringing a new entertainment destination with its already-recognized gaming industry and ideal location for building, we see this new and exciting project as appealing to the entire marketplace.”

Elevation will combine 20 acres of land located directly across from the convention center with an adjoining entrance to the Firecreek Shopping Center. Current project plans include:

201 hotel guest rooms and suites



62,500 square-foot gaming floor



1,250 slot machines



40+ table games (including poker)



Sports book



“A gaming license is a privilege and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Masis Kevorkian, President/Owner at Elevation Entertainment. “We will strive to be true community partners and amplify what makes Reno-Tahoe a global destination for both leisure and businesses.

