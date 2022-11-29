DCSO asking for help identifying suspect using a counterfeit bill

Security camera footage of the suspect
Security camera footage of the suspect(The Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:15 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say used a counterfeit bill.

They say on Nov. 23, the woman, pictured above, entered a Target in Douglas County and tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.

Target employees confirmed the bill was counterfeit and confronted the woman, who then exited the store and left in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call 775-782-5126.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Ikaikaalapai Vegas
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
Police investigate the scene of an incident involving a train in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 24, 2022.
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
The scene of an overdose incident involving three people on Sawyer Way in Sparks.
Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks

Latest News

Jovani Galindo-Hernandez
Regional Sex Offender unit arrests man in Sparks
Pack Provisions seeking donations for UNR students
Operation Stocking Stuffer
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects children’s gift stockings for Operation Stocking Stuffer
A conceptual image of Firecreek Crossing
Firecreek Crossing submits plans for new resort casino experience