DCSO asking for help identifying suspect using a counterfeit bill

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say used a counterfeit bill.

They say on Nov. 23, the woman, pictured above, entered a Target in Douglas County and tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.

Target employees confirmed the bill was counterfeit and confronted the woman, who then exited the store and left in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call 775-782-5126.

