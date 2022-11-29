Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects children’s gift stockings for Operation Stocking Stuffer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving is behind us which means we’re all turning our attention to the biggest holiday of the year: Christmas! While lots of organizations and businesses are collecting toys for kids throughout Northern Nevada, Catholic Charities (CCNN) is specifically requesting stockings stuffed full of goodies for kids ages infant to 18.

CEO Marie Baxter and director of community outreach and engagement, Lisa Ross, stopped by Morning Break to urge the community to get involved in Operation Stocking Stuffer.

Now through Friday, Dec. 9, CCNN will be accepting pre-filled Christmas stockings. Each stocking should have a value of $20 and can be filled with toys, toiletries, treats, books, games, gift cards, etc. Please do not include perishable items. Stockings will be gender specific for the following age groups: infants up to one year of age, 2, 3-5, 6-9, 10-13, 14-18. All stockings should be labeled with intended age and gender.

If you don’t know what to buy, check out the organization’s wish list on Amazon Smile. You can also make a donation online or by mailing cash or checks to Catholic Charities (CCNN, PO Box 5099 Reno, NV 89513).

Drop off pre-filled stockings, stockings, and stocking stuffers at St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores in Reno and Sparks, Mon.-Sun. from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

For more information on Operation Stocking Stuffer 2022, visit the website.

