Truckee gives final approval for housing project

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The town of Truckee has given their final approval for Phase 3 of a new housing project in the area.

The Soaring Ranch Project will bring 178 new multi-family residential housing units to the town of Truckee.

“Our goal for Soaring Ranch has always been to provide much needed local housing and create a neighborhood that allows easy, car-free access to all that Truckee has to offer,” said Art Chapman, founder and chairman of JMA Holdings. “In response to the needs of our community, we have increased the number of multi-family housing units to be included and reduced the amount of commercial space within the project.”

Groundbreaking is set for the spring of 2023. Phase 2 of the project includes 33,000 square feet of ground floor commercial spaces hosting new restaurants and retail.

69 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residential housing units will be built, eight of which will be designated as affordable housing.

Phase 3 of the project consists of 109 one-, two- and three-bedroom multi-family housing units. In addition, 8,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space will be developed, including 18 affordable housing units.

“Pre-leasing for the residential units in Phase Two is slated to begin in Spring 2023, however pre-leasing for the commercial spaces within Phase Two has already begun. Ideally, we’d love to find tenants that add to residents’ quality of life—like a pet store, pharmacy, and a coffee shop, among others,” said Chapman.

The complex will also include a community lawn and a dog park.

