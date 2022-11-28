Reno Toy Run gets ready for its 42nd year of bringing hope to families in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every Christmas since 1980, the Northern Nevada Confederate of Clubs has hosted the Reno Toy Run. This year’s donations will be distributed to local charities including Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, Children’s Cabinet, Eagle Valley Children’s Home, Kids & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center, Ronald McDonald House, Tahoe Family Solutions, VFW, Veteran’s Guest House, Sally Conforte Memorial Turkey Giveaway, Muscular Dystrophy Association Kid’s Camp.

Members of the Northern Nevada Confederate of Clubs, President Troy Regas and General Counsel Jesse Kalter, Esq., stopped by Morning Break to let the community know how we can support their organization’s efforts to bring hope to families throughout the region.

The Reno Toy Run is Reno’s longest running and largest motorcycle community event. This year the group hopes to raise $100,000 and as of Monday, they’re just $10,000 shy of that goal.

The Confederation of motorcycle clubs in Northern Nevada includes 50+ member clubs plus independent members. The NNVCOC is made up of traditional motorcycle clubs as well as family clubs, Christian clubs, sport bike clubs and is a ethnically and politically diverse group of riders. While almost every club puts on charity rides throughout the year, they all get together to work for the common goal of bringing not only toys to kids at Christmas – but some much-needed financial support that is needed year around.

Sunday, Dec. 4 the group will ride through town as the official Reno Toy Run. Tickets to participate in the parade cost $25 and include a t-shirt and meal. They can be purchases at Reno Harley or from a COC club member.

Click here to learn more and follow them on Facebook.

