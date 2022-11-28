Police search for suspects in Apple Store burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RPD is trying to track down three men who they say stole from the Apple store in south Reno on Sunday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the store at the Summit Mall.

Police say three men came into the store and started grabbing as much merchandise as they could. No weapons were used, and no threats were made.

The suspects are described as three black men wearing matching black hoodies with an “X” on the back. They left in a car believed to be a Chevy Malibu with out of state plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

