Police search for suspects in Apple Store burglary

(WJHG)
By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:46 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RPD is trying to track down three men who they say stole from the Apple store in south Reno on Sunday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the store at the Summit Mall.

Police say three men came into the store and started grabbing as much merchandise as they could. No weapons were used, and no threats were made.

The suspects are described as three black men wearing matching black hoodies with an “X” on the back. They left in a car believed to be a Chevy Malibu with out of state plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
Louis Ikaikaalapai Vegas
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
Police investigate the scene of an incident involving a train in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 24, 2022.
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
The crash happened Saturday evening around 5 pm
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing identified

Latest News

Local Protest in Solidarity with Iran
Local Protest in Solidarity with Iran
Great Basin Brewing Co. hosts Holiday Release Party
Great Basin Brewing Co. hosts Holiday Release Party
Small Business Saturday at The Village at Rancharrah
Small Business Saturday at The Village at Rancharrah
NDSU at Nevada women's basketball highlights
NDSU at Nevada women's basketball highlights