Make magical Christmas memories at the A.V.A. Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sugar plum fairies, toy soldiers that come to life, an evil rat king, a handsome nutcracker and a little girl named Clara; The Nutcracker ballet is full of iconic characters, songs and dance numbers that capture the essence of Christmas.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre board member, Steve Trounday, stopped by Morning Break to remind the community to get their tickets now for next week’s performances. This show features artistic director Alexander Van Alstyne, conductor Laura Jackson, guest principal dancers from throughout the country and the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra.

There are five shows between Dec. 9-11 at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts.

  • Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $30 to $65 for adults. And $25 to $65 for children 12 and under and seniors 65+. They can be purchased on the Pioneer Center’s website or by phone at 775-434-1050. You can also purchase them in person at the Pioneer Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
Louis Ikaikaalapai Vegas
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
Police investigate the scene of an incident involving a train in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 24, 2022.
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
A photo of the woman, provided by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman

Latest News

A photo of Soaring Ranch
Truckee gives final approval for housing project
Reno Toy Run Preview
Reno Toy Run gets ready for its 42nd year of bringing hope to families in Northern Nevada
A file image of Ben Kieckhefer
Lombardo taps Kieckhefer to be Chief of Staff
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather