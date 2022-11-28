Make magical Christmas memories at the A.V.A. Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sugar plum fairies, toy soldiers that come to life, an evil rat king, a handsome nutcracker and a little girl named Clara; The Nutcracker ballet is full of iconic characters, songs and dance numbers that capture the essence of Christmas.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre board member, Steve Trounday, stopped by Morning Break to remind the community to get their tickets now for next week’s performances. This show features artistic director Alexander Van Alstyne, conductor Laura Jackson, guest principal dancers from throughout the country and the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra.

There are five shows between Dec. 9-11 at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts.

Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $30 to $65 for adults. And $25 to $65 for children 12 and under and seniors 65+. They can be purchased on the Pioneer Center’s website or by phone at 775-434-1050. You can also purchase them in person at the Pioneer Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

