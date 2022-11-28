Lombardo taps Kieckhefer to be Chief of Staff

Kieckhefer served on the state Senate for three consecutive terms
A file image of Ben Kieckhefer
A file image of Ben Kieckhefer(Ben Kieckhefer)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:38 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Incoming Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has nominated Ben Kieckhefer to be his Chief of Staff.

Kieckhefer served on the state Senate for three consecutive terms, representing Washoe and Carson City. He first assumed office in 2011.

“I’m honored to join Governor-elect Lombardo’s administration,” said incoming Chief of Staff Ben Kieckhefer. “I’m humbled by Governor-elect Lombardo’s trust in me, and I’m excited to have another opportunity to serve Nevada, a state I love so deeply. Under Governor-elect Lombardo, I’m confident that this administration will deliver innovative solutions and historic victories for our great state.”

