Convention Center now home to pickleball in Reno

Players take part in pickleball games inside the convention center on Monday, November 28th
Players take part in pickleball games inside the convention center on Monday, November 28th(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:54 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you head over to the back side of the Reno Sparks Convention Center, and head in through the door near loading bay 15, you’ll find the new home of pickleball in Reno.

“it’s growing like crazy,” said Bob Basso of the Truckee Meadows Pickleball Club. “There are at least 2,000 active members in the area. The only thing holding us back are lack of places to play.”

And for the winter, the Reno Sparks Sportsplex inside the convention center has become that place.

“Most of us play 4-5 times per week,” said Paul Kocher. “Sometimes life gets in the way of playing.”

It’s a sport that closely resembles tennis -- but is played on a much smaller court. Players use solid-faced paddles to hit balls over 36-inch-high nets, usually playing doubles.

Pickleball has become very appealing to seniors since there isn’t a lot of ground to cover, but I’m told people of all ages take part.

“We’ve had People from 8-92 play,” Basso explained.

You can pay by the day or by the month, and there are discounted rates for seniors.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

