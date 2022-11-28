California man found guilty of sexual assault, lewdness

Pablo Montantes III
Pablo Montantes III(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Stockton, California man has been found guilty of sexual assault and open and gross lewdness.

38-year-old Pablo Montantes III was found guilty after a four-day trial and will be sentenced in January. He faces the possibility of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The case began in March of last year when a woman contacted the Reno Police Department and reported a male relative had sexually assaulted her during a trip to California.

Text messages related to the assault and other information was given to RPD, resulting in an arrest warrant for Montantes III.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
Louis Ikaikaalapai Vegas
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
Police investigate the scene of an incident involving a train in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 24, 2022.
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
A photo of the woman, provided by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman

Latest News

Players take part in pickleball games inside the convention center on Monday, November 28th
Convention Center now home to pickleball in Reno
A photo of Soaring Ranch
Truckee gives final approval for housing project
Reno Toy Run Preview
Reno Toy Run gets ready for its 42nd year of bringing hope to families in Northern Nevada
AVA Ballet Theatre The Nutcracker Preview
Make magical Christmas memories at the A.V.A. Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker