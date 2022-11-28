California man found guilty of sexual assault, lewdness
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Stockton, California man has been found guilty of sexual assault and open and gross lewdness.
38-year-old Pablo Montantes III was found guilty after a four-day trial and will be sentenced in January. He faces the possibility of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
The case began in March of last year when a woman contacted the Reno Police Department and reported a male relative had sexually assaulted her during a trip to California.
Text messages related to the assault and other information was given to RPD, resulting in an arrest warrant for Montantes III.
