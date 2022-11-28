California man found guilty of sexual assault, lewdness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Stockton, California man has been found guilty of sexual assault and open and gross lewdness.

38-year-old Pablo Montantes III was found guilty after a four-day trial and will be sentenced in January. He faces the possibility of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The case began in March of last year when a woman contacted the Reno Police Department and reported a male relative had sexually assaulted her during a trip to California.

Text messages related to the assault and other information was given to RPD, resulting in an arrest warrant for Montantes III.

