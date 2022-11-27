Nevada loses game, cannon to UNLV 27-22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - • Nevada fell, 27-22, Saturday at UNLV in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon.

• Nevada closes the 2022 season 2-10 overall, and 0-8 in Mountain West play.

• Nevada gained a season-high 458 yards in the contest (182 rushing, 276 passing).

• The Pack defense finished with five sacks on the day, with sacks being recorded by Dom Peterson, Elijah Winston, Tyson Williams, Naki Mateialona, and Dion Washington.

• Linebacker Drue Watts made the first interception of his career, picking off a pass in the third quarter.

• Linebacker Naki Mateialona led the Wolf Pack defense with nine tackles (six solo), including two tackles-for-loss, and a sack.

• Nevada blocked its first punt of the season ... Marquese Allen-Patmon got in on the rush and blocked the kick in the first quarter.

• Kicker Brandon Talton went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts, bringing his career total to 68.

• Quarterback Nate Cox threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to B.J. Casteel in the first quarter ... the play is the Pack’s longest from scrimmage this season ... the previous long was a 73-yard touchdown pass from Cox to Dalevon Campbell Nov. 12 against Fresno State.

• Cox finished the game 27-for-44 for 276 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions.

• B.J. Casteel caught his team-best fourth touchdown pass of the season, finishing the game with five catches for 90 yards.

• Dalevon Campbell caught a career-high nine passes for 71 yards.

• Running back Toa Taua finished the game with a season-high 144 rushing yards on 29 attempts, and his 11th rushing touchdown of the season ... Taua also caught six balls for 16 yards.

• Taua’s 144 rushing yards moved him to 3,997 for his career, finishing sixth on Nevada’s all-time list ... he finished the 2022 season with a career-high 911 rushing yards.

