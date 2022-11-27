City of Reno seeks public input on legalizing cannabis lounges

Marijuana
Marijuana(Ed Pearce)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno seeks public input on a proposal to legalize cannabis consumption lounges.

People can offer comments, including support or opposition to the proposal.

The first of two meetings are Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. People can participate in person on the first floor of Reno City Hall or online. To do a Zoom webinar for Wednesday, register here.

The second meeting is Thursday at 3 p.m. Register here.

The public can also provide input through an online survey, by emailing businesslic@reno.gov, sending conventional mail to P.O. Box 1900, Reno, NV 89505 or commenting in person on the second floor of Reno City Hall during regular business hours.

All comments must be submitted to the Business License Division by 4 p.m. on Dec. 9.

More information and a project timeline here.

