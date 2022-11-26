Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks

By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A person monitoring the police and fire scanner tweeted about a possible mass casualty event in Sparks on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Sawyer Way.

The Sparks Police Department released a statement saying there was no mass casualty event.

Police said three people suffered drug overdoses. All three were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The hazardous materials team responded to secure the scene, police said.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

