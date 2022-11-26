Small businesses in Reno gear up for Small Business Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Black Friday is over and local businesses are eager to welcome customers for one of their busiest days of the year.

Small Business Saturday is all about putting money back into our communities.

For Samantha Stremmel, owner of Sierra Water (2055 Dickerson Rd) SBS is a special day for her business.

“Everybody goes out with a lot of intention, and I can’t tell you how much that means to a small business,” she said. “To just feel appreciated and supported which people do all year long but to condense that into one day, it’s just a powerful big feeling.”

The past few years have been challenging for many businesses. However, Sierra Water actually benefitted from the pandemic.

“Everyone wanted plants during COVID so oddly enough we were busier during the pandemic, which was strange and so now it just seems a little calmer but we do see more people come in,” said Stremmel.

On Saturday the plant shop will have 15% off on all planters and is also partnering with another local business.

“We’re going to have Golden Owl Bookshop, a small local bookshop on a truck,” said Stremmel. “She’s going to be popping up in our shop, she’s here for the whole holiday season with books for kids and adults and everything.”

Also preparing for SBS this year is Vassar House (221 Vassar St).

“Shop Small Saturday is probably our largest sales day of the year,” said Missy Allison who co-owns the vintage store with her mom.

On Friday Allison spent hours overhauling merchandise.

“What we do to get ready is have about a 24-hour period where we flip from autumn to Christmas,” she said.

On Saturday VH is having a Christmas party and open house.

“We will be serving eggnog and mold wine and cider and having home-baked cookies just like an old fashion Christmas would be,” said Allison.

Aside from the antiques, every year the store brings out different nostalgic Christmas items for one-of-a-kind gift boxes.

“These (gift boxes) is something that we focus on is being able to send people out the door with a ready-made thoughtful gift, that’s not your standard Napa Sonoma basket with wine and processed cheese and a meat log,” said Allison.

For those who love recycling, Allison says there’s no better way to do so than to buy vintage.

“No further manufacturing is needed. They’re already here, they’re already quality or it wouldn’t have lasted.”

According to the Nevada Small Business Association (SBA) There are more than 280,000 small businesses in the Silver State and they employ more than 500,000.

Both owners hope shoppers will think of their neighbors before the big buck stores.

