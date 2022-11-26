Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Saturday and a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a crash in north Reno.

Additionally, a sports utility vehicle went through the scene of the incident and almost hit officers directing traffic, the Reno Police Department said.

Police were called Saturday to North Virginia Street just south of Talus Way almost a mile north of McCarran Boulevard about 2:31 a.m. on Saturday when a woman was found down on the road. She was taken to a hospital where she died. Police did not immediately release her name.

No one remained on scene and no driver called 911, police said. Police found a vehicle nearby with damage that matched that of someone hitting a pedestrian. Police talked to the driver, Louis Ikaikaalapai Vegas, 22, and arrested him on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and a misdemeanor charge of failure to render aid.

During the investigation, a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was going east on Talus Way and failed to slow at a stop sign on North Virginia Street, police said. Instead, the SUV drove across North Virginia Street, narrowly missing several patrol vehicles and officers who were guiding traffic. The SUV rolled down an embankment and came to rest upside down in a small pond, police said. Both occupants got out and were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police said the driver received several citations.

The road was closed for both incidents but reopened by 7:30 a.m.

The Reno Police Department would like to remind the motoring public that when you are approaching a crash scene it is extremely important to slow down and pay close attention to the temporary traffic pattern and traffic control that is in place. Officers may be in the roadway trying to give you directions on how to navigate the scene. It can be difficult to navigate when it is dark outside and the emergency lights are illuminated and flares are burning bright. Please slow down and roll your windows down so you may hear verbal commands that the officers may be trying to give you to navigate the scene safely.

