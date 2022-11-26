Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run

Louis Ikaikaalapai Vegas
Louis Ikaikaalapai Vegas(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Saturday and a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a crash in north Reno.

Additionally, a sports utility vehicle went through the scene of the incident and almost hit officers directing traffic, the Reno Police Department said.

Police were called Saturday to North Virginia Street just south of Talus Way almost a mile north of McCarran Boulevard about 2:31 a.m. on Saturday when a woman was found down on the road. She was taken to a hospital where she died. Police did not immediately release her name.

No one remained on scene and no driver called 911, police said. Police found a vehicle nearby with damage that matched that of someone hitting a pedestrian. Police talked to the driver, Louis Ikaikaalapai Vegas, 22, and arrested him on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and a misdemeanor charge of failure to render aid.

During the investigation, a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was going east on Talus Way and failed to slow at a stop sign on North Virginia Street, police said. Instead, the SUV drove across North Virginia Street, narrowly missing several patrol vehicles and officers who were guiding traffic. The SUV rolled down an embankment and came to rest upside down in a small pond, police said. Both occupants got out and were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police said the driver received several citations.

The road was closed for both incidents but reopened by 7:30 a.m.

