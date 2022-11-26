Eastbound I-80 reopens at Hirschdale Road after crash

FLORISTON, Calif. (KOLO) -10 A.M. UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol reports eastbound Interstate 80 is now open.

However, crews remain in the area so drivers are asked to watch for them.

‼️ UPDATE ‼️ I-80 eastbound at Hirschale is now open. Personnel are still on scene, so slow down if you are driving through the area. pic.twitter.com/nVoQYkoqqA — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) November 26, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed Saturday morning at Hirschdale Road after a tractor-trailer went off the road overnight, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Eastbound I-80 is expected to be closed at least until about noon or early Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened about 1:18 a.m. on Floriston Way, the CHP said.

There was a collision with injuries. The tractor-trailer slid down an embankment and the highway is closed as crews attempt to recover it.

