Eastbound I-80 reopens at Hirschdale Road after crash
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:29 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLORISTON, Calif. (KOLO) -10 A.M. UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol reports eastbound Interstate 80 is now open.
However, crews remain in the area so drivers are asked to watch for them.
ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed Saturday morning at Hirschdale Road after a tractor-trailer went off the road overnight, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Eastbound I-80 is expected to be closed at least until about noon or early Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened about 1:18 a.m. on Floriston Way, the CHP said.
There was a collision with injuries. The tractor-trailer slid down an embankment and the highway is closed as crews attempt to recover it.
