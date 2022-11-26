DUI arrest in 3-vehicle Las Vegas crash that killed 1, injured 5

Suspected DUI crash near Peccole Ranch on Nov. 24, 2022.
Suspected DUI crash near Peccole Ranch on Nov. 24, 2022.(KVVU FOX5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:25 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 23-year-old Las Vegas woman was being held without bail Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence in a late-night crash in Summerlin that killed one person and injured five others, one critically.

Tierra Richardson was booked into the Clark County jail on suspicion of DUI and seven additional criminal counts after police say she was driving a Nissan Altima that hit a median on South Fort Apache Road and collided with two other vehicles just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The name of a 50-year-old Las Vegas woman who was killed while driving a 2004 Pontiac GTO has not been released.

A 24-year-old passenger in Richardson’s car was hospitalized with critical injuries but his condition wasn’t immediately known on Friday. Richardson also was initially taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said Friday.

The driver of a 2022 Ford F-150 pickup and two juvenile passengers suffered what police described as minor injuries.

Richardson was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Saturday on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and other charges. Jail records didn’t indicate whether she had a lawyer or would be appointed one.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
The crash happened Saturday evening around 5 pm
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing identified
A photo of the woman, provided by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman

Latest News

Toys for Tots logo
KOLO is Toys for Tots drop off site
Sandra Hendrix
Reno Police locate woman reported missing
Matthew Kimmens arrested in connection with Joy Lake Fire
Arson arrest in Joy Lake Fire
Thanksgiving turkey
Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner