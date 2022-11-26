DUI arrest in 3-vehicle Las Vegas crash that killed 1, injured 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 23-year-old Las Vegas woman was being held without bail Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence in a late-night crash in Summerlin that killed one person and injured five others, one critically.

Tierra Richardson was booked into the Clark County jail on suspicion of DUI and seven additional criminal counts after police say she was driving a Nissan Altima that hit a median on South Fort Apache Road and collided with two other vehicles just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The name of a 50-year-old Las Vegas woman who was killed while driving a 2004 Pontiac GTO has not been released.

A 24-year-old passenger in Richardson’s car was hospitalized with critical injuries but his condition wasn’t immediately known on Friday. Richardson also was initially taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said Friday.

The driver of a 2022 Ford F-150 pickup and two juvenile passengers suffered what police described as minor injuries.

Richardson was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Saturday on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and other charges. Jail records didn’t indicate whether she had a lawyer or would be appointed one.

