Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:41 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A collision involving a train near downtown Reno is under investigation. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning near Commercial Row and Sutro Street. Railroad Police, Reno Police, and the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded.
A KOLO 8 News Now photographer saw what appeared to be a body being removed from the scene, but no information about any deaths or injuries has been released.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.