Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation

Police investigate the scene of an incident involving a train in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 24, 2022.
Police investigate the scene of an incident involving a train in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 24, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:41 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A collision involving a train near downtown Reno is under investigation. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning near Commercial Row and Sutro Street. Railroad Police, Reno Police, and the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded.

A KOLO 8 News Now photographer saw what appeared to be a body being removed from the scene, but no information about any deaths or injuries has been released.

