Sparks Police seek man who broke into apartment

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are investigating a break-in at an apartment on the 500 block of Howard Drive. A woman says she was awakened by an intruder around 7:00 a.m. Thursday. The suspect ran way when the victim confronted him.

The suspect is described as a black man about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing. He was last seen running south through the apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

