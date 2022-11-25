Sparks Police seek man who broke into apartment

Sparks Police Department
Sparks Police Department(KOLO 8 News Now)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:18 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are investigating a break-in at an apartment on the 500 block of Howard Drive. A woman says she was awakened by an intruder around 7:00 a.m. Thursday. The suspect ran way when the victim confronted him.

The suspect is described as a black man about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing. He was last seen running south through the apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
The crash happened Saturday evening around 5 pm
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing identified
South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
A photo of the woman, provided by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman

Latest News

Police investigate the scene of an incident involving a train in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 24, 2022.
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
Sandra Hendrix
Reno Police looking for missing woman
Noteables Perform Christmas Carol
Members of the Note-Ables band and choir group, Local Vocals, perform “Walking in a Winter Wonderland”
Threads and Trends Travel Tips
Threads and Trends: How to pack five days worth of clothes into a carry-on sized suitcase