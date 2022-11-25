Shop Safely on Cyber Monday

Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:43 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -
The week after Black Friday begins with Cyber Monday. While sales normally pop up the day of, or during the weekend leading up to the shopping event, online sales have been going on some sites as early as Halloween.
According to the Better Business Bureau, online shopping scams are some of the most common complaints over the holidays, and many find themselves on the receiving end of counterfeits, low-quality goods , or nothing at all. Even worse, some shoppers fall victim to identity theft in the process.
For those looking to take advantage of savings online, BBB is offering these tips to keep safe, while getting the best return for your money:
If you feel like you’ve spotted a scam, or fallen victim to one, you can report it to the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker. It could help others avoid falling victim.