Reno Police looking for missing woman

Sandra Hendrix
Sandra Hendrix(Reno Police Dept.)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:34 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. Sandra Hendrix, 56, was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in south Reno. Hendrix is 5′4″ tall and weighs about 220 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Her vehicle is also missing. It is a gray 2006 Chevrolet Suburban with Nevada license plate 496U62.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188.

