KOLO is Toys for Tots drop off site

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 has video which goes back as far as 2004. Back then as now, KOLO was a part of the “Toys for Tots” program. Our goal has always been to fill our studio with unwrapped toys for local children in need.

The “Toys for Tots” program has its own set of goals each year as well. Nearly 20 years those goals have never faltered.

“It’s always been about making sure needy kids in our area have something under the tree for Christmas. “It’s a big job,” says Josh Hall the campaign coordinator. “And we are anticipating having to reach or effectively to provide a smile to 18,000 children in our local community.”

Hall is with the Marine Corp League the organization put in charge of collecting toys in Northern Nevada.

The program works through its own website. But also, through non-profits and schools to find families who could benefit from ‘Toys for Tots.”

This year’s program started on October 1, 2022 and goes until December 31, 2022. Hall says organizers are concerned people will focus on only small children. That’s understandable during the holidays. But “Toys for Tots” often finds children between 13 and 16 get the short shrift.

“Our big push this year is to get the community involved to help us provide experiences for those 13, 14, and 15-year-old children,” says Hall. “That’s what we are looking for this year. We are looking at gift cards. Same with books. Books are a big part of our campaign.”

Last year KOLO 8 participated in the “Toys for Tots” program and were able to collect plenty of toys which were picked up right before Christmas. But we got into the program late. We believe we can do better in 2022.

Besides asking our viewers to consider the pre-teen to teen recipients, Hall says the program also likes to receive another staple during the holidays.

“Last year we had a big push on bicycle donations and Helix Electric very generously donated almost 100 bicycles to our campaign,” says Hall. “And we had a drawing for those bicycles and believe it or not, we were able to give everyone a bicycle who requested a bicycle.”

Of course whatever our audience can afford will always be appreciated and enjoyed by the child who receives the toy.

KOLO 8 News Now is right on target and time this year and is accepting toys now. This year as with 2021, we are asking our KOLO 8 viewers to bring in an unwrapped toy for a needy child to our station. We hope to fill this entire studio with donated toys.,

We have until December 21st to do it.

Our station is located at 4850 Ampere Drive. The closest, largest intersection to the station is Rock Boulevard and Mill Street.

https://reno-nv.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3

