Friday AM Weather

By John Macaluso
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:16 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Black Friday is off to a chilly start, but much of Northern Nevada will warm up pretty nicely. Here in Reno, it’ll be partly cloudy with a high around 58 degrees. There will be a light wind blowing around five miles per hour later in the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will be dry and mild as well, with a cool down and a chance of precipitation coming on Monday.

