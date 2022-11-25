Arson arrest in Joy Lake Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested Matthew Kimmens, who they believe started the two separate fires known as the Joy Lake Fire.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident alongside Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews on August 14. It burned around three acres, destroying one home and seriously damaging three others. During a joint investigation of the fires, authorities discovered they were set intentionally and maliciously.

WCSO Detectives determined Kimmens was responsible, and arrested him on Wednesday, November 23. He’s now facing four counts of Arson 1st Degree, along with Arson 3rd and 4th Degree, and four counts of Destruction of Property totaling $5,000 or more.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with inforamation is asked to contact Detective Todd Williams at TAWilliamsJR@washoecounty.gov.

Previous Story: August 28 -

The Fire on Joy Lake Road destroyed a home and investigators are asking for the public's help investigating the case.

