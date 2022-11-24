Threads and Trends: How to pack five days worth of clothes into a carry-on sized suitcase

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:24 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Travelling is already a headache, but when the airport loses your luggage your pain becomes a full blown migraine. So don’t risk it. You can pack five days worth of clothes in just a carry-on and not have to worry about your wardrobe not making it to its destination.

The ladies of Phoenix + Flora Boutique stopped by Morning Break for a special Thanksgiving edition of Threads and Trends. They shared their secrets for traveling light, even in the winter with big coats or sweaters, and wearing the same articles of clothing at least twice in completely different ways. One of their best tips is to pack in the same color palette so that it’s easy to mix and match jewelry, accessories, shoes and outfits.

Follow Phoenix + Flora on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice. You can also shop their looks on their website.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
The crash happened Saturday evening around 5 pm
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing identified
South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
A photo of the woman, provided by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman

Latest News

Noteables Perform Christmas Carol
Members of the Note-Ables band and choir group, Local Vocals, perform “Walking in a Winter Wonderland”
Movie Minute 11/23/22
Movie Minute: What to watch with the kids and without the kids this Thanksgiving weekend
Small Business Saturday with Sarah Johns
NCET CEO Sarah Johns shares the perfect places to shop local on Small Business Saturday
Leigh Hurst on Morning Break
Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, gives some best practices for dealing with stressful family members