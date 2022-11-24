Threads and Trends: How to pack five days worth of clothes into a carry-on sized suitcase

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Travelling is already a headache, but when the airport loses your luggage your pain becomes a full blown migraine. So don’t risk it. You can pack five days worth of clothes in just a carry-on and not have to worry about your wardrobe not making it to its destination.

The ladies of Phoenix + Flora Boutique stopped by Morning Break for a special Thanksgiving edition of Threads and Trends. They shared their secrets for traveling light, even in the winter with big coats or sweaters, and wearing the same articles of clothing at least twice in completely different ways. One of their best tips is to pack in the same color palette so that it’s easy to mix and match jewelry, accessories, shoes and outfits.

Follow Phoenix + Flora on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice. You can also shop their looks on their website.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.