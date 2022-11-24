Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, gives some best practices for dealing with stressful family members

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Family. Can’t live with them. Can’t live without them. And while the holidays are a time that should bring out the best in everyone, often it’s a time of stress, heightened emotion and unwanted familial obligations.

Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful Living and Healing Center in Midtown Reno stopped by Morning Break to help us navigate the different family dynamics we might encounter this season.

Watch Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

