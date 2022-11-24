NCET CEO Sarah Johns shares the perfect places to shop local on Small Business Saturday

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:19 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you’re hosting and need something delicious and easy to serve your guests; or you’re going to someone’s house and need a great hostess gift, NCET CEO, Sarah Johns, has you covered.

She stopped by Morning Break to get you thinking about where you can shop small this Saturday and support local businesses.

The three businesses she recommended in this segment include Dorinada’s Chocolates, Perenn Bakery and Jimmy Beans Wool.

You can visit NCET’s website to see a whole list of local business throughout Northern Nevada.

